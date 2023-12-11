Scottish Borders road closed this morning following two vehicle crash

The A68 was closed this morning following a two vehicle crash.

The incident happened just north of Jedburgh and shut the road for around two hours.

The road has now reopened but is partially blocked with traffic moving slowly.

Police Scotland confirmed that an ambulance was at the scene this morning.

In a statement a Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "Around 7.40am on Monday, 11 December, 2023 we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A68 near to Bonjeadburgh Mill. Ambulance were contacted.

"The road re-opened around 9.10am."

