A couple are worried the side of their house house is going to fall down after being hit up to five times a day by delivery drivers.

Simon Kidd and Lorna Chisholm live in Brampton, in Cumbria, where they say vans are crashing into the house, causing damage to the walls and windows.

The increasing frequency of deliveries has meant the problem has become worse.

Mr Kidd told ITV Border: "The scale of the problem is getting to the point where Lorna won't be in the house between 11am and 12:30pm because it's continually getting hit and she thinks the side of the house is going to fall down.

"We probably have up to 30 vans a day go past the side of the house and probably the same coming through the town."

He told Brampton Parish Council that Amazon vans and other wide vehicles were using the two-metre-wide road as a shortcut after picking up loads from Amazon in Longtown.

Mr Kidd has now installed CCTV in a bid to gather evidence of the problem - and said a builder believes the road needs to be shut for three days to allow for repairs to the house.

Oval House sits on the corner of the narrow Union Lane in Brampton. Credit: ITV Border

He said drivers rarely stop after hitting the house and he has seen vans lose their sliding doors, a lorry get stuck in the gap and a car get written off after losing a wheel.

Brampton Parish Council agreed to write to Amazon and the highways department at Cumberland Council, with deputy chairman, John Harding, saying "ultimately, it is Amazon that is responsible for this damage".

An Amazon spokesperson told ITV Border they would investigate the situation.

The spokesperson said: "We have very high standards for the delivery service providers we work with, we're looking into this."

