A man has died after a building collapsed in Temple Sowerby near Penrith.

The 38-year-old man from Carlisle died in the incident on Milburn Road on Friday 8 December.

The health and safety executive and Cumbria Police are investigating.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: "Police were contacted by Cumbria Fire and Rescue service at around 3:10pm on Friday 8 December with a report of a building collapse at an address on Milburn Road, Temple Sowerby.

"Emergency services attended the incident and a 38-year-old man from the Carlisle area was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A joint investigation with the health and safety executive is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident. The coroner has been informed".