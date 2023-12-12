Police are re-appealing for information about a man who has been missing for over a month.

Fifty-three-year-old Dane McGill was last seen on Friday 10 November at around 12:30pm in the Dalswinton area of Dumfries and Galloway.

He is thought to have been wearing a camouflage jacket and khaki trousers.

Police say Mr McGill walks with a stick, is around 5ft 9ins and is of slim build with short, grey hair.

Inspector Colin McKinstry said: "Since Dane was reported missing, we have been carrying out searches and enquiries in the Dumfries and Galloway area and in Ayrshire, which he was known to visit.

"Local officers, led by specialist search advisors, have been assisted by resources including the mountain rescue team and dog unit. Despite these efforts and previous appeals, we have yet to trace him.

"We continue to speak to people who know him and people in the local community who may remember seeing him. We've been studying CCTV from in and around the Dalswinton area to gather any further information on where he went after being last seen.

"This is a very upsetting time for his family as it is out of character for him to go missing and not keep in contact with them. We are all extremely concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

"As our inquiries continue, I would again urge anyone who has seen Dane since Friday 10 December or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible. Please contact 101 with reference number 2878 of 10 November".

