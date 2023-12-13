The Cocker Bridge is set to reopen to traffic later this week following a two-month closure.

Work is scheduled to start on Wednesday 13 December following the collapse of the old courthouse building in Cockermouth.

A five-metre-high scaffold screening is to be constructed on the side of the bridge to prevent it from debris if there is a further collapse of the courthouse building in the future.

The work has been commissioned by Cumberland Council and is expected to take two days to complete.

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “We have found a safe way to reopen the bridge and our officers and partners have been working hard behind the scenes to make this happen. The safety of bridge users is of paramount importance and the scaffold screening will allow us to reopen the road to vehicles.

The old courthouse building in Cockermouth collapsed. Credit: ITV

“We have undertaken detailed assessments, commissioned external specialist support and looked at various options to safely reopen the bridge. Now that a plan is in place, we will start work as soon as possible and will work hard to get the road reopened.

“We would like to thank residents for their continued support to local businesses. Please continue to shop and buy local.”

The bridge has been open for pedestrian access after the council installed a covered walkway to provide pedestrian access to the town.

