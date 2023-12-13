A man who has died in a road traffic collision on the M6 has been named.

John Trotter, 88, from Penrith, died following a crash between a car and a HGV.

The incident took place on the M6 near to Southwaite Services on Thursday 7 December at 10:50pm.

Mr Trotter was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Friday 8 December.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it – as well as anyone with information which may assist."You can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it quoting incident 276 of 7 December 2023."

