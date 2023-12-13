Man taken to hospital following 'serious assault' in Scottish Borders

A man has been taken to hospital following a "serious assault" in the Scottish Borders.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident that took place at around 4:30am on Tuesday 12 December near to Trinity Street in Hawick.

The 25-year-old was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

Detective Constable Ashley Black, from Galashiels CID, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on this attack to please come forward.

“Our enquiries have established that a group of three men were seen walking onto Trinty Street, from the Noble Place direction, around the time of the incident. It is believed they may have information which could assist our investigation, so we are asking for them or anyone who knows them to come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our enquiries, or you have CCTV or doorbell camera footage from the nearby area, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0532 of 12 December, 2023. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

