Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed three times at Windermere Station.

A police appeal has now been launched after t he man required urgent hospital treatment following the attack at around 3:15pm on Friday 24 November.

The victim was approached by a man and a woman while he was sitting in the waiting room. He was then stabbed three times, twice in the arm and once in the armpit.

In a statement British Transport Police said: "As a result of the investigation, a man and a woman have been arrested and they are continuing to assist officers in the investigation.

"Did you witness this incident or were you in or near the carpark and witnessed anyone arriving or leaving the station at this time? Or, you may have dashcam footage from this date and time at or near Windermere station?

"Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2300139951."

