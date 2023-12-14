'200 people waiting' as Cumbria A&E departments under 'significant pressures'

The Cumberland Infirmary and West Cumberland Hospital are currently facing "significant pressures" as almost 200 people wait for A&E treatment.

The NHS say A&E departments at both hospitals are extremely busy and are seeing up to two thirds more people than normal.

North Cumbria Integrated Care are encouraging people to use urgent treatment centres in Penrith and Keswick.

Hospital pressure is expected to increase further during planned industrial action next week.

Dr Emma Farrow, A&E consultant said: “This week in particular we have seen a rise in the numbers of people coming to A&E at the Cumberland infirmary and the West Cumberland Hospital.

"At times there have been nearly 200 people waiting between both sites. Once you have been seen, those who need to be admitted are experiencing very long waits for a bed because of the number of people already in hospital.

"Our priority is always patient safety and we monitor everyone in the departments closely.

“We always prioritise those who are in the most need and those with life threatening conditions. If you or someone you know, needs urgent help, may be suffering a heart attack or stroke, or is in a life threatening situation always call come to A&E or call 999.”

“However, If you have an issue that is not life threatening or serious then you will need to wait a number of hours to be seen. There are lots of other options available for if you have an urgent healthcare need, including 111 online, pharmacy, or your GP. You can also access our urgent treatment centres in Penrith or Keswick.”

North Cumbria Integrated Care say they are currently working on plans to make sure as many services as possible are available during the strike action.

Dr Adrian Clements, executive medical director explained: “We are putting plans in place to make sure that services can continue safely during the industrial action.

"We will need to stand down some planned appointments and procedures but we will contact anyone who is affected by this directly. It is very important that you attend any appointment you have unless we contact you to say otherwise.”

Laura Barnes, Transfer of Care Hub Lead Therapist at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “Last winter, we saw a number of hospital discharges delayed because of issues with properties.

"Things like water leaks because the heating had not been on for some time. We ask that friends and relatives to make sure the home the patient is returning to following a stay in hospital is warm and comfortable with food in the fridge. Regular checking of homes will help your loved one get back to their home comforts without an unnecessary delay.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...