Carlisle man jailed for leading organised crime group

The head of an organised crime group which supplied heroin across northern Cumbria has been jailed for nine years.

Robert Smith, 37, from Garden Street in Carlisle, was locked up for conspiring to supply heroin and two counts of possessing criminal property.

He was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court after pleading guilty to the charges following an investigation from Cumbria Police.

T/Detective Inspector Brooker, from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Disrupting the supply of drugs is among our policing priorities in Cumbria.

“Smith was the head of an Organised Crime Group supplying heroin within north Cumbria, a drug expert estimates that Smith will have likely handled 7.124kg of heroin over the conspiracy period.

“We have a strong track record of this in Cumbria and will continue our efforts to tackle the crime surrounding.

“I hope these sentences send a strong message to those selling high harm drugs such as heroin: we will pursue you, arrest you, and prosecute you no matter where you live.”

