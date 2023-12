Play Brightcove video

Boris Johnson gives his account to the UKcovid inquiry, but his apology falls flat with those worst hit by the pandemic. What did we learn from the former Prime Minister's evidence? We bring you analysis and hear from a long covid sufferer in Dumfries & Galloway. Also tonight, With the Scottish government set to hold an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss their finances, we ask: is now the time to be talking about independence?