Dumfries Station footbridge set to permanently close on Friday

The Dumfries Station footbridge is set to permanently close on Friday as the station improvement works step-up.

The footbridge that connects platform one and two is set to be removed on Saturday 16 December.

The removal is part of a project to improve accessibility at the station with new step-free access being introduced. It is designed to make it easier for those travelling with limited mobility, people travelling with children and for people carrying luggage and cyclists.

Work has commenced on improvements to Dumfries Station. Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail say that train services will continue as normal during the work and a diversion route is in operation to take passengers between the platforms.

Amanda Naughton, Network Rail’s project manager for the Dumfries Access for All project said: “We need to close the footbridge at Dumfries to allow us to safely carry out the next phase of work to deliver the new bridge in the station.

“The closure of the bridge is permanent and is unavoidable to allow us to complete our work on the new bridge - which is due to open in Summer 2024.

“We understand that having to take a longer route between the platforms is inconvenient and we would like to thank the local people for their patience and understanding as we carry out this work.”

