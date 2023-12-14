More than 60 drink and drug drivers arrested in Cumbria this month

M ore than 60 drink and drug drivers have been arrested in Cumbria this month.

Cumbria Police launched their Roads Policing Unit in October 2023 to look for drivers who may be under the influence.

In total 63 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving with 30 arrested for being suspected to be over the limit for alcohol and 33 on suspicion of being over the limit for drug driving.

Cumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit Inspector Jack Stabler said: “Our officers are on the roads constantly, seeking to prevent a tragedy this Christmas by getting to drink and drug drivers before they cause carnage for themselves and other innocent road users.

“There is no excuse for drink and drug driving and the strong penalties for those caught reflect that.

“A drink-drive or drug-drive conviction could easily result in the loss of your licence and potentially the loss of your employment.

“This Christmas, lives will be lost on the country’s roads as a result of drink and drug driving. Before you go out this Christmas and New Year, make sure you plan ahead so you are not tempted to get behind the wheel.”

In December so far Cumbria Police have stopped 594 vehicles as part of their road safety operation.

Cumbria’s Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Mike Johnson, said: “There is never an excuse for driving under the influence – not only do you place your own life at risk, you risk the lives of innocent passengers, pedestrians and other drivers.

“This is just a snapshot of what the Road’s Policing Unit achieve year-round to keep our roads as safe as possible but it is a community effort.

“If you are out drinking or using illegal drugs, make sure you have a designated driver or a safe way home that doesn’t involve getting behind the wheel of a car.

“The message is clear: if you are caught drink or drug driving you will face the consequences and this could affect your livelihood – it’s simply not worth it.

“Please enjoy the festive period sensibly and if you suspect someone is driving under the influence, please call 999.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...