Simpson lifts lid on abuse in football as Carlisle United boss calls for change

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has spoken about the abuse he has received in football as the Blues boss calls for change.

Simpson suffered abuse from a small minority of supporters following the match against Blackpool.

The Carlisle United manager praised the support he has received from the club and from fans this week.

Speaking to ITV Border about the reaction following his post match comments at Bloomfield Road, Simpson said: " I think the best way to talk about it is the response has been brilliant. The positivity that has come through every channel at the club has been really positive.

"I didn’t do it to get a reaction, I wanted people to stand up and think how they behave at a football game. I don’t think that was a true reflection of Carlisle United supporters.

Simpson spoke about the abuse he has received in football. Credit: PA

"The truth is it was a very small minority of supporters who were the ones who gave a negative reaction. I accept the majority would have been unhappy because of the performance and the result but I just thought it went over the line.

"I think it is something in terms of how everybody behaves at football, I think we really need to change. I think it needs to be different. I don’t think it is acceptable to go and abuse people like it is at a football game.

"I think we are better people than that in the UK and I think we need to stand up and pay a bit of attention to that."

The Blues manager explains that after a long career in football it is something he has became used to.

He said: "It is a really strange thing because when you have been in football for as long as I have you do become a bit used to it. It becomes a little bit like water off a duck’s back. It still hurts you when you hear it and you think it is unreasonable."

Simpson revealed that the abuse he has received from opposition fans is something that has stuck with him, including insults to his family.

The Blues take on Northampton Town at Brunton Park on Saturday. Credit: PA

He said: "I wouldn’t even want to go into what I have had shouted at me from opposition supporters. It has been about my wife, my kids, my mum it is not acceptable.

"It is not accepted in another walk of life. It just wouldn’t happen and you would actually be arrested for it. I have had games where I have had stewards stood either side of me just standing and accepting it.

"We shouldn’t have to accept it. A load of stuff got said last weekend and I am actually a bit embarrassed I am still talking about it now because what I have heard from Carlisle United fans has been nothing short of positivity.

"All I want is for folk to look at it and think maybe I do need to be a bit different. I hope this weekend we are different as a football club. I hope our new owners that are coming over for the game this weekend, I hope they see the true face of Carlisle United football supporters."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...