Cash stolen from Co-op in Scottish Borders

Police are appealing for information after a quantity of cash was stolen from a Co-op store in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened at around 2:15am at the store in West Linton. Three men forced their way into the store while wearing dark coloured clothing.

The suspects then made off in a vehicle in the direction of the A701.

Detective Constable Liam Myers from Galashiels CID said: “Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular we would urge anyone in the area with private CCTV or dash-cams to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance, such as a vehicle driving off at speed.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0313 of Friday, 15 December, 2023. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

