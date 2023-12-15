Cocker Bridge reopens to traffic following damage to building

The Cocker Bridge has reopened to traffic following the collapse of the Old Courthouse building.

Traffic started going over the bridge in Cockermouth on the morning of Friday 15 December.

The bridge was closed after the partial collapse of the adjacent courthouse building.

Traffic lights are in place either side of the bridge. Credit: ITV

A five metre high screening was installed on one side of the bridge.

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “Following the successful installation of the screening, the Cocker Bridge has now reopened to vehicles. Pedestrian access has been maintained too.

“The safety of bridge users is of paramount importance and the scaffold screening has allowed us to reopen the road to traffic.

The repair work was completed by Cumberland Council. Credit: ITV

“We would like to thank residents for their continued support to local businesses. Please continue to shop and buy local.”

