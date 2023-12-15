Cumberland Council urges residents to have their say on budget proposals

Cumberland Council is urging residents to have their say on the latest budget proposals.

The council started providing services after it took over from Cumbria County Council.

Speaking, Cllr Mark Fryer, Leader of the Council and Cllr Barbara Cannon, Executive member with responsibility for financial planning and assets, say: “This is our first opportunity to shape a budget which reflects the priorities in our Council Plan.

"Unfortunately, that budget will be set in an unprecedented financial climate for local government, with councils struggling up and down the country.”

The council say that council tax provides around 50% of their budget and there is a proposal to rise bills by 4.99% in April 2024.

To help residents on low incomes the council will continue to provide the council tax reduction scheme. This can mean some residents who qualify not having to pay any council tax.

Cumberland Council is also proposing to double council tax for second home owners in the county. This is due to the shortage of housing in the county and is proposed to come into effect from April 2025.

Speaking on the consultation, Cllr Cannon, said: “I’d encourage everyone to have your say on our budget proposals. We fully understand the financial pressures which households currently face, and so we haven’t taken the decision to propose a rise in council tax lightly.

“However, the proposed rise is in line with the current rate of inflation, and without doing this we would need to make difficult decisions on what services would need to be cut – services which our residents rely on. Of course, we’ll also continue to support those most in need through our council tax reduction scheme and I’d encourage anyone who is facing financial difficulty to give our customer services team a ring to see what help is available to them.

“The extra fund from our proposals for council tax on second homes will also help us tackle the affordable housing issues in our area which is a major concern for many of our residents.

“The challenging financial position means that we cannot sit still, especially as we also want to continue to deliver on the ambitions and commitments in our Council Plan. Local government reorganisation has brought with it its own challenges, but there are opportunities too. Opportunities to bring services together and rethink how they are provided.

“That’s why our transformation plans set out how we are going to put the council on a more sustainable financial footing and take a more innovative approach to our services. I look forward to seeing the views of residents in the results of the consultation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...