Man charged after hitting footballer with car in Dumfries and Galloway

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a footballer was hit by a car causing him "serious injuries" in Dumfries and Galloway.

Semi professional Dalbeattie Star player Dean Watson was struck by the vehicle in the early hours of Sunday 22 October.

The incident took place on the B7076 near to Ecclefechan.

Dean Watson was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

