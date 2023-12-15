Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is looking for his players to show their "true ability" as they get set for the busy Christmas period.

The Blues currently sit in the relegation zone in League One following their 3-0 loss away to Blackpool last weekend.

Paul Simpson's side now get set to take on 12th placed Northampton Town.

Speaking to ITV Border, Simpson said: " Training has gone really well. We are working towards it, we got in and assessed what happened at Blackpool.

"We all agree it wasn’t good enough, we need to be better. But the next game for us is Northampton at home. It is a brilliant game for us against in a team that are in good form with four wins out of their last five.

Simpson is looking for an improvement from the last game against Blackpool. Credit: PA

"It is going to be a tough challenge but these are the things we wanted. We had to work hard last season to get to a playoff final and win it. We have got to do everything we possibly can to make sure we improve."

The Blues are getting set for the busy Christmas period with Simpson speaking about the importance of maximising their points tally in the next few games.

He said: "It is a crucial part because we are in a horrible position. They are real good games for us, two home games to start with. Then we go into the Christmas games on Boxing Day, the 29th and New Year’s Day all big games, but what I will say once we get through the Christmas games they are all big games after that.

"The season wont be determined by these five games. We can either give ourselves a fighting chance or we will give ourselves a real problem.

"It is what we do in the 21 games after that, there are loads of points to play for and loads of football to play. There is loads for us to achieve and we have got to make sure we stay positive. We have to stay in a good position, ready for January and hopefully when we can improve the squad as we look to go and climb the table."

Simpson provided an injury update to his squad while also explaining how he expects more from the current crop of players he has.

He said: "I am looking for them to show their true ability because I think it is the biggest thing we have had missing. The players we have got have got more ability than what they are showing at the moment and that is probably the biggest disappointment.

"I don’t fault their attitude or commitment to the cause I know they want to try and achieve things here. We have had back luck with injuries, so has everyone else, we are no different. It is the challenge you have got to deal with in professional football and we have had good news this week.

"JJ Kayode os allowed to take part in full training so he is probably two or three weeks away from being available for us. Jack Ellis has had a full week of training, Paul Huntington and Taylor Charters will join full training next week and they will hopefully be available for the Christmas games.

The Blues take on Northampton Town at Brunton Park. Credit: PA

"We are getting bodies back and that is a boost for us because the more options we have got and the better chance we have of getting positive results."

Simpson has previously spoken about looking to improve his squad with new signings in January. The Carlisle United boss revealed that discussions with players are currently going well, however is being cautiously optimistic until pen is put to paper.

He said: "Discussions are going very positive but until they are in and signed and done and dusted you are always nervous.

"There are things going on, we will let everyone know as soon as we possibly can but I am hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to get additions to the group that hopefully will strengthen us."

