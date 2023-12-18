Carlisle United complete signing of Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong

Carlisle United have completed the signing of Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong.

The 27-year-old joins up with Paul Simpson's side as they look to fight off relegation and maintain their spot in League One.

Armstrong has scored 31 goals in 116 appearances for Harrogate Town and also registering 13 assists.

The striker will join up with the Blues with immediate effect to start training with his teammates ahead of his switch on 1 January.

Armstrong will start training with the Blues ahead of his switch in January. Credit: PA

So far this season he has played 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

In a statement Carlisle United said on their website: "Having already successfully completed his medical at Brunton Park, Luke will now leave Town with immediate effect to begin training with United, pending the opening of the transfer window and transfer of his registration."

Last season Armstrong scored the first of Harrogate's goals during the 3-3 draw with Carlisle United.

