Police appeal continues in search for missing Annan man Paul Taylor

Detectives are continuing their appeals for a murder investigation after a man from Annan was first reported missing two months ago.

Paul Taylor has not been seen since leaving his home address in Annan sometime after 9:45pm on 17 October.

Police are aware that his car travelled to Carlisle shortly before midnight that evening going into the Yewdale and Sandsfield Park area.

Detectives believe that Mr Taylor's car was spotted on Monkhouse Road and Burgh Road in the early hours of Wednesday 18 October.

Paul's car was later found in Langwathby. Credit: Cumbria Police

Police say they know that Mr Taylor's car was parked on Green Lane in Carlisle on the morning of Wednesday 18 October.

Four men who were arrested in connection with Paul’s disappearance remain released on police bail.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Pattinson said: “It has been two months now since Paul was originally reported as missing from his home address in Annan.

“Following our previous appeals and continued investigative enquiries by detectives, we have seen a number of people come forward which has given us vital new information to help piece together what may have happened to Paul.

“However, there are still gaps in the timeline from when Paul’s car was last seen in Carlisle, to when his car was later found in Langwathby.

“We still believe that Paul has come to serious harm, and we know that there are people out there who have the information that we need to find answers for Paul’s family so that they know what has happened to him.

“We still need to speak to anyone who knew or might have spoken to Paul in the days, weeks, or months leading up to the 17 October. Any information, no matter how irrelevant it may seem, could be the missing puzzle piece that helps us figure out what happened to Paul.

“I would urge anyone who has any information to call us on 101, or call Crimestoppers totally anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Cumbria Police say that searches are ongoing and people may see an increased police presence in the city.

Paying tribute to Paul, his family said: "We are reaching out to anyone who knew Paul, or has even the smallest bit of information related to his disappearance that would help us find peace and get answers."

