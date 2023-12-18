Investigations continue after an 80-year-old woman died in a crash between a car and a lorry on the A1 in the Scottish Borders.

The road was closed for around six hours following the incident which happened at around 9:15am on Saturday 16 December.

The incident happened south of Burnmouth involving a grey Vaxhaull and a MAN lorry.

Emergency Services attended although the 80-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist to get in touch.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact officers.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1124 of Saturday 16 December, 2023."

