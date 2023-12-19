A man has died more than two weeks after a bus crash outside Carlisle train station left him hospitalised.

The unnamed man in his 70s was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" on 30 November but has since died.

Carlisle's main entrance will remain closed for the foreseeable future, with alternative passenger access through the side entrance.

A Cumbrian man in his 40s was arrested last week on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

He was later bailed while investigations continued.

The crash outside Carlisle railway station happened at around 6pm on Thursday 30 November. Credit: ITV Border

The coach, which was a rail replacement service, crashed at around 6pm.

Police, ambulance and fire services were in attendance at the scene.

British Transport Police (BTP) have said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 464 of 30 November 2023.

