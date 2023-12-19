A paedophile has been jailed for more than three years for distributing explicit images of children being sexually abused to other online users, and pursuing an illegal chat with what he thought was a teenage girl.

Simon Tiller, 57, was handed the sentence at Carlisle Crown Court after admitting a number of charges linked to illegal images of children on Monday 18 December.

Tiller, of Blackford, near Carlisle, also pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted sexual communication with a child and possession of extreme pornographic images.

Judge Michael Fanning told Tiller: “You are a paedophile.

"You are a risk to children. This offending was into your DNA, and until you accept and address that you remain a risk to children.”

After a trial, he received a total jail sentence of three years and three months. He will also remain on the sex offender register and comply with strict prevention order terms for 10 years.

Tiller was arrested in May 2022 at a motorhome in which he was living in north Cumbria, as part of an investigation by Cumbria Police’s Cyber and Digital Crime Unit.

It followed a chat between Tiller and an undercover police officer that he was unmasked as the person using a number of different online usernames.

Several phones were recovered and found to contain hundreds of accessible indecent images of children — including 317 stills and videos classed in category A, the most serious.

Over several months, Tiller was found to have discussed with others the sexual abuse of children and distributed indecent images.

On the sentencing, Detective Constable Jonathan Lowden said: “Our dedicated team of skilled officers are trained to deal specifically with these types of offences.

“The community can take reassurance from the fact we are – together with our law enforcement partners – regularly catching such people and putting them before the courts.

“Our officers work constantly behind the scenes to keep children and other vulnerable people safe.

“We will continue to target those offending in this way and aim to put them before a court.”

