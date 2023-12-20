A musician is trying to tackle feelings of loneliness by playing for passengers at a Cumbrian railway station.

Philip Lowe, 79, has been performing on his clarinet to welcome commuters to Penrith station for ten years.

Mr Lowe, whose wife has Alzheimer's, says his visits to the station help him socialise with others and feel less isolated.

The 79-year-old has been performing on his clarinet to welcome commuters to Penrith station for ten years. Credit: Avanti West Coast

He said: “Sometimes I get a bit lonely, so I come to the station to play my clarinet.

"I love having a laugh – it makes me feel good. I want to bring that feeling to other people through my music. My instrument helps to break the ice".

The musician plays songs of all genres to bring joy to people travelling to and from the station.

He carries his clarinet everywhere he goes and can often be found entertaining audiences across Cumbria.

Mr Lowe continued: “I’ve played at railway stations elsewhere in the world but there is nowhere else quite like Penrith.

"I hope my performances bring comfort to people and inspire others to play music.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know