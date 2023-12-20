Two further arrests have been made in the murder investigation of a missing Annan man.

Paul Taylor, 57, was last seen on Tuesday 17 October after leaving his home address in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway sometime after 9:45pm.

A 20-year-old man from Penrith and a 47-year-old woman from Carlisle were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Wednesday 20 December. They remain in police custody.

Detectives at Cumbria Police escalated the missing person inquiry for Mr Taylor to a murder probe on Wednesday 15 November.

Six people have now been arrested in connection to Paul’s disappearance, with four arrests made last month.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help with this investigation.

Anyone with information can report it directly on mipp.police.uk, or by calling 101.

