Strong winds causing travel disruption across Cumbria and southern Scotland

A yellow weather warning for wind is causing travel disruption throughout Cumbria and southern Scotland.

R ail services throughout the region face delays from Cumbria north of the Border to Scotland.

Avanti West Coast has warned customers that there is a speed restriction in place between Glasgow Central and Lockerbie and between Edinburgh and Lockerbie.

The train operator also said that there is damage to the overhead wires between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District. They say that trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

TransPennine Express have warned their customers not to travel until after 3pm on Thursday as a result of the weather.

In a statement National Rail said: " The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds all day today, Thursday 21 December.

"The areas currently at risk include all of Scotland, north Wales, plus parts of East Anglia, the Midlands, north west and north east of England.

"Strong winds can severely impact the railway, with train delays and cancellations."

The Met Office say that some people can expect some short term loss of power and other services.

In an update they said: "With the strongest winds occurring this morning, the warning end time has been brought forward as winds slowly ease and impacts become less likely."

The A66 is currently closed in both directions to high sided vehicles between Junction 53 (Scotch Corner) on the A1 (M) and M6 Junction 40 (Penrith).

