A man is being taken to court in connection with the death of a Lockerbie mum of two who disappeared nearly forty years ago.

Marion Hodge was last seen in July 1984 in Dumfries when she was aged 34.

Her body has never been found. She was declared legally dead by the Court of Session in Edinburgh, in 1992, with the case being reopened in February of last year.

Police Scotland have today served a document called an indictment to a 78-year-old.

