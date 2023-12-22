Power restored to more than 10,500 homes following Storm Pia

Work has been ongoing to restore power to more than 10,500 homes following Storm Pia.

Strong winds led to widespread disruption across the north west of England leaving many homes without electricity.

A tree came down on the line near Troutbeck with Electricity North West engineers now having restored power to thousands of homes in Cumbria.

Mark Mercer, Electricity North West’s incident manager, said: “Despite the extremely challenging conditions, we’ve made considerable progress and have been able to carry out repairs on many of the individual incidents.

“We were well prepared well in advance, drafting in additional engineers into the region, and this has shown in our response and all outstanding faults are fully resourced and we won’t stop until the last home is reconnected.

“As always, should any customers see any damage to the network, they should stay clear and report it to us by calling 105.”

Electricity North West state that customers who are still without power can get a hot meal and drink from the White Hart in Ulverston and also at Hawkshead car park.

