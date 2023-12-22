Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson says he is targeting a win as the Blues get set to take on bottom of the league Cheltenham Town.

United have been inconsistent this season and find themselves in 21st place in League One following a 2-2 draw with Northampton Town at Brunton Park.

The busy Christmas period provides a unique challenge for football league clubs up and down the country with numerous games coming in quick succession.

Simpson explains how the work already begun for his squad weeks ago to prepare them for these fixtures.

He said: "I suppose the preparation started a couple of weeks ago where we started to load them a bit more in training just to get their bodies ready for the physical challenge that is going to come.

Simpson is preparing his squad for the busy festive period. Credit: PA

"I don’t honestly think you know what is going to come, you don’t know what the levels of the games are going to be like. I just know that we need to deal with each one as we come along and the preparation this week has solely been around Cheltenham.

"We have not talked about anything else, or the next games. The players all know that there is a game on the 26th, the 29th and the 1st and we just let it roll into one. They know they are in everyday, that is perfectly normal.

"We just have to crack on and get ourselves up for this game as much as we possibly can and it is a brilliant game to get ready for that we all know the connotations of what can happen if we get a win."

Carlisle United take on Cheltenham Town, followed by Fleetwood Town two sides that currently sit alongside them in the relegation zone.

Simpson is looking for his side to put together an unbeaten run but is looking for his side to focus on ensuring victory at Brunton Park on Saturday.

He said: "Hoping for an unbeaten run of four or five games is a bit of a pipe dream at the moment, we have to make sure that after Saturday we are unbeaten in two games. Ideally we want three points in this game.

"This game isn’t a six pointer because I don’t believe in those, there are three points at stake that we want to get, particularly because we are at home. Once we have dealt with this one we will go to the next game and try to get three points in that as well."

Cheltenham Town are the lowest scorers in the division so far this season, having scored just 12 goals in their opening 20 matches.

Simpson though takes confidence from the abilities of his own squad rather than the weaknesses of the opposition.

He said: "I take the confidence from what we did last weekend. I know we didn’t keep a clean sheet but I thought the level of performance was good.

The Blues currently sit in the relegation zone in League One. Credit: PA

"Even in the 5-1 defeat against Reading there were parts of both halves where we did well and you can take confidence from even though it is a sickener to get a 5-1 defeat. There were parts of the Blackpool game where we did okay. There are bits and pieces where we are doing well but we know we have to improve though.

"We have to improve in the consistency of our performances, we certainly have to improve in terms of our results. That includes scoring more goals, keeping more clean sheets and it would be fantastic to do that against Cheltenham.

"If we can keep a clean sheet, get ourselves a couple of goals, get three points and then we dust ourselves down for the next one."

Asked as to whether a victory against Cheltenham Town would be the best Christmas present he could ask for the Blues boss was in no doubt what his perfect present from Santa would be.

He said: "It would be brilliant to everyone connected at the football club. Everyone wants results, we all know the challenge for us is to stay in League One this year.

"I firmly believe that with the group that we have got and then some additions that will come in January I think we will be fine and keep climbing the table. It all starts this weekend. It starts with a performance and a result this week that hopefully gets us on to the next one."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...