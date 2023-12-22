A yellow warning for wind is in place for parts of the Scottish Borders on Christmas Eve.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected in some parts of the region with the Met Office stating that there is a possibility of damage to some buildings.

The Met Office also state that there is a chance power cuts may occur and that there may be delays on the road and to rail services.

What to expect?

The Met Office explain these four points as to what to expect from the windy weather.

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and some branches and trees may be damaged or brought down.

There is a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, while a few roads and bridges could close.

There is a small chance of injuries due to flying debris.

The weather warning is in place from 8am until 10pm on Christmas Eve.

In a statement the Met Office said: "The windy lead-up to Christmas continues, with a likely peak in westerly winds during Christmas Eve.

"At this stage wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph look like being widespread, with some areas seeing values closer to 60 mph, particularly over and to the lee (east) of the Pennines.

"Here there is the chance that a few locations could see potentially damaging gusts to around 70 mph. Drivers of high-sided vehicles in particular are likely to experience some difficult travelling conditions."

