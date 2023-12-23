A woman in her 70s has died following a collision on the A66.

It happened between Bridgefoot and Broughton on Friday 22 December at around 6:45pm and involved a Volkswagen Golf and a Suzuki Jimny.

The driver of the Jimny, a 73-year-old man, was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary with serious injuries. The passenger, a woman in her 70s, died from her injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old man, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by driving. He has been released on police bail.

A 17-year-old female passenger in the Volkswagen was taken to Cumberland Infirmary, while an 11-year-old girl, also a passenger, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with a head injury. A fourth passenger was uninjured.

Cumbria Police is asking anyone with information to report it by calling 101, or online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it quoting incident number 179 of 22 December 2023.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

