Carlisle United failed to capitalise on taking the lead as they were pegged back by Fleetwood Town in the bottom-of-the-table clash.

Owen Moxon opened the scoring for the Cumbrians in the 27th minute. Alfie McAlmont’s shot was blocked by a defender but fell kindly into the 25-year-old's path on the rebound, which he duly despatched beyond Jay Lynch in the Fleetwood goal.

However, the lead did not last long as Fleetwood hit back through Jayden Stockley nine minutes later. Phoenix Patterson and Josh Earl interchanged well down the left and the former's cross was converted by the English striker from close range.

Both sides have struggled for goals this season so it was little surprise that chances were at a premium. Yet it was Carlisle who fashioned the best opportunities of the second half.

Sean Maguire nicked the ball off the toe of defender Harrison Holgate before pulling it back to Ryan Edmondson but the former Fleetwood striker was denied by a save from Lynch.

Moments later, Edmondson robbed Lynch after a heavy touch from the keeper but his lob over the retreating goalkeeper was inches wide of the near post.

Lynch rescued his side again with a save from substitute Jordan Gibson eight minutes from time and with neither side able to muster a winner it ended all square.

The result means Carlisle's long wait for a league win goes on after failing to pick up three points since beating Burton in October. The club have also sunk to the bottom of the League 1 table, just one place behind their Boxing Day opponents.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...