Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in his home on Christmas Day.

Cumbria Police were called to a property on Clay Street in Workington shortly before 5:55pm where the man in his 30s was found dead.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place in the area as officers continue their enquiries. A cordon is also in place on South Watt Street in connection with the incident.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "Police were contacted by the North West Ambulance Services shortly before 5:55pm on 25 December after a man, aged in his 30s, was found deceased in his home address on Clay Street, Workington.

"A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

"A cordon remains in place as officers continue their enquiries into this incident.

"A cordon is also in place on South Watt Street in Workington in connection with the incident.

"As a result, members of the public may see an increased police presence in the area."

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been urged to contact Cumbria Police via 101 or the website, quoting incident number 98 of 25 December 2023.

