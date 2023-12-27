Paul Simpson confident Carlisle United can turn their fortunes around

Paul Simpson has insisted there is plenty of time for Carlisle United to fight back against the threat of relegation, following their 1-1 draw at Fleetwood.

The Cumbrians led through Owen Moxon’s goal after 27 minutes but were pegged back eight minutes later by a Jayden Stockley strike.

As the point did not prevent Simpson’s side from slipping to the bottom of the table he admitted it's not a "pleasant" place to be, but is certain he will not be pushing the panic button.

Mr Simpson, Carlisle United's manager, said: “We’re in a tough position at the moment and we’ve dropped to the bottom of the league today, which nobody wants to see.

“Thankfully we’ve got lots of games to try to turn it around, we’ve got the January transfer window to try to strengthen the group and hopefully we’ll be able to do that.

“We’ve got to improve the squad and we’ve got to improve our consistency when we’re making opportunities.

Despite the result, the manager said "without a doubt" his side had massively improved from the performance displayed at their last game.

He continued: “I think we probably deserved more than just one point out of the game today as well so that’s a bit of a disappointment, but I’m really satisfied with the way that the players have gone about it, particularly a young starting 11.

“They gave us energy, they had a real desire about them, it’s just a pity we didn’t manage to finish off those chances we had.

