Dangerous weather conditions are impacting road and rail users as warnings are issued across Cumbria and Dumfries and Galloway.

Storm Gerrit is expected to cause river and coastal flooding due to heavy rain, snow and high winds.

A flood warning has been issued for Dumfries following heavy rainfall.

A car has been submerged by flooding water on the outskirts of Cargenbridge near Dumfries. Credit: ITV Border

A vehicle has been abandoned and submerged under flood water in Cargenbridge near Dumfries.

Police Scotland are asking drivers to be careful of surface water on all roads.

The Whitesands area of Dumfries is expected to be hit by extensive flooding from the the River Nith. Both car parks next to the river will be closed and locals are being advised to remove their vehicles.

Peak levels predicted to hit Dumfries and Galloway at around 10pm on Wednesday 27 December, with the flood warning due to remain in place until early on Thursday 28 December.

The carriageway into Brewery Street, Friars Vennel and Bank Street could also be affected in Dumfries.

Cumbria Police have received reports of flooding in the Lakes and ask drivers to avoid Grasmere's A591.

Keswick campsite has also been affected by flooding.

Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express Northbound services between Carlisle and Lockerbie are also not running due to flooding. Scotrail train services between Dumfries and Kilmarnock have also been impacted.

SEPA has said it will continue to monitor flooding in the region.

Residents are being asked to "remain vigilant" and take actions to protect themselves and their property.

Information for anyone concerned is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

