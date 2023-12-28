Police appeal for information after three vehicles stolen near Stranraer

Police are appealing for information following the theft of three vehicles from a farm near Stranraer.

A pick-up truck and two quad bikes were stolen between 1:30am and 4am on Thursday 28 December.

The incident happened at a farm near Old Military Road.

Constable Graeme Stewart said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicles to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0563 of 28 December, 2023. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

