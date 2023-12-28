Road in Cumbria closed after lorry crashes into a ditch

The A686 is currently closed in both directions following a lorry crashing into a ditch.

Cumbria Police say that the road is likely to be shut for several hours and that motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The incident was first reported shortly after 1:30pm.

A Cumbria Police statement said: " The A686 is currently blocked in both directions after a HGV went into a ditch near Edenhall. "Recovery is likely to take some time so please avoid the area."

