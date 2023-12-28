Police Scotland are searching for a man wearing a balaclava following an alleged robbery at a store in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened at the Nisa store on Dickson Street, in Hawick, at around 8pm on Wednesday 27 December.

The man was dressed all in black and wearing a balaclava and reportedly threatened staff with a bladed weapon while attempting to access the till and Post Office area.

The suspect is described as around 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what was stolen, but he is believed to have left with a quantity of cash from the till.

Detective Constable Claire White from Galashiels CID said: “This has been a frightening incident for the staff member and we have a number of enquiries being conducted to establish who the man is and what has been stolen.

“The man was in and out of the shop in under a minute and we are keen to establish where he came from to enter the store and where he went when he left.

“Anyone who saw a suspicious man in the area, or has information to help police enquiries, should get in touch as soon as possible.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...