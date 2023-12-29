Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen before Christmas.

Leah Macfarlane, from Maryport, has not been seen since Saturday 23 December.

She also has links to Carlisle.

Anyone with any information about the teenager's disappearance is urged to contact Cumbria Police on 101.

Leah is also encouraged to call Cumbria Police on the same number if she sees the appeal.

