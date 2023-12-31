Investigation launched after person dies in Carlisle fire

An investigation has been launched after a person died in a fire in Carlisle.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Pennine Way at 3:17pm on Saturday 30 December.

Three fire engines from Carlisle East, Carlisle West and Brampton attended.

The incident involved a fire in the living room on the ground floor of a domestic property.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is now underway.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue has said they will be in the area over the coming days to provide community reassurance and fire safety information.

