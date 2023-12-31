The King's New Year Honours list, which recognises the achievements and service of people across the UK, has been announced.

The awards grant national recognition to people who have given "exceptional service" in public and community life, with a commitment to making a difference to those around them.

The following individuals have received a UK honour in HM The King’s New Year Honours list 2023:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Mr Joshua MacAlister for services to Vulnerable Children.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Mrs Judith Anne Godden for services to the community in Westmorland and Lonsdale, Cumbria.

Miss Helen Housby for services to Netball.

Mrs Penelope Anne Kirby for services to Mountain Rescue in the Lake District, Cumbria.

Ms Elsie Barbara Martlew for Political and Public Service.

Mrs Rebecca Robson for services to Victims of Domestic Abuse.

Mr Simon Rogan for services to the Food Industry.

Mrs Karen Shepperson for services to Education.

Ms Anne Marie Coulter for services to the community in Dumfries.

Mr Stuart Samuel Cossar for services to the Investigation and to the Bereaved Families of the Lockerbie Air Disaster.

Mr David Corrie Calvert for services to the community in Langholm, Dumfries.

Mr Stuart William Hogg for services to Rugby Union Football.

Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mr Sean Balmer for services to Swimming in Cumbria.

Mrs Melanie Jane Gardner for services to the Arts and Culture in Cumbria.

Mr Peter William Garwood for services in the Community in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

Mr Graham Walter Hundley for voluntary service to the British Red Cross.

Mrs Jane Elizabeth Morris-Eyton for services to the Community in Bootle, Cumbria.

Ms Michelle Louise Pearse for services to Education and the Community in West Cumbria.

Captain Michael Neville Pemberton for services to Regeneration and to the Community in Cumbria.

Speaking as King Charles’ New Year Honours were announced, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

"My warmest congratulations go to all the Scottish recipients of the King’s New Year Honours. Scots are well represented in His Majesty’s list, which showcases the best of Scottish talent - including sport, the arts, community, education, business, charity, policing and healthcare.

"This year, more than 100 Scots have been awarded honours. The achievements of such a diverse number of our fellow Scots is truly inspiring."

Congratulating all of those honoured, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria, Mr Alexander Scott said: “It is a very proud moment for our county that so many Cumbrian residents have been recognised for their contributions to our communities.

"To be awarded an Honour is a huge achievement and I would like to congratulate them all.

“I would encourage people to think about someone that they know who always goes the extra mile for others and who has made an outstanding contribution to their community or to their area of work over the years.

"Anyone can nominate a person for an honour, and I am very keen for people who have given exceptional service to receive the recognition they deserve.”

