A man has died close to a Lake District footpath.

A walker on the way up the walking route to Helvellyn from Swirls car park called 999 after coming across an unresponsive man close to the footpath on Thursday 28 December.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team responded while requesting coastguard helicopter support.

The incident involved 19 team members and they spent over three hours on site. Cumbria Police also responded.

A spokesperson for the mountain rescue team said: " Attempts were made to resuscitate, but sadly and despite best efforts, the man could not be saved.

"Our condolences go to the man’s family and friends."

