A victim remains in hospital following a fatal two-vehicle crash on the A66.

Four people were admitted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary following the collision which happened shortly before 7pm on Friday 22 December 2023.

Two of the victims have since been discharged.

Maureen Henley, 72, from Cockermouth, died in hospital later that day.

Cumbria Police are continuing their investigation into the collision, which involved a Suzuki Jimny and a black Volkswagen Golf, approximately one mile from the Bridgefoot Roundabout on the A66.

A 19-year-old man from Cleator Moor, believed to have been driving the Golf, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail.

The family of the woman who died following the crash have paid tribute to her in a statement, they said: “Maureen was a beloved and devoted wife, sister, aunt, and great aunt to a list of relatives. The tragic loss of Maureen has left our family devastated.

“She met her husband, Colin “Adrian”, in 1972 and they shared a long and happy marriage. Maureen was interested in music, playing the piano, and was very much into horse riding – a hobby not really shared with Adrian.

"Although, they did travel around on Adrian’s motorcycle enjoying the local sights at weekends. Earlier in life, Maureen passed her motorcycle test and had a Honda 50 before later buying a Lambretta.

“Maureen leaves behind her husband, Adrian, brother, Mike, nephew Matt, and three great nieces.”

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or was at the scene before emergency services arrived to contact them. Information relating to this incident can be reported online at www.cumbria.police.uk/ report-it, or email at sciu@cumbria.police.uk, quoting incident number 179 of 22 December 2023. You can also phone on 101.

