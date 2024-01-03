Cumbrian midwife gives birth to first baby in 2024 - and it's her own

Midwives are accustomed to delivering babies - but it's not often that they have to give birth to their own.

Alex Sowerby, who has been a midwife at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust for four years, gave birth to the first baby of 2024 at Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary.

Fern Amber was born to parents Alex and Carl at 1.22am weighing 6lb 13oz. She was six weeks premature.

“Fern wasn’t due until the end of January so it was a bit of a surprise," said Alex.

“My waters broke on Saturday night and I went into hospital but nothing happened so I came home on Sunday but ended up going back in later on and Fern arrived at 1.22am.

“She’s perfect. She has an older sister, Wren who is two.”

Alex, who lives in Penrith, stayed in hospital with Fern for one night and went home yesterday (2 January).

The second New Year baby which was born at the Cumberland Infirmary was a little boy. He arrived at 7pm weighing 8lb 7oz.

Over the festive period, midwives at NCIC delivered two Christmas Day babies and seven New Year’s Day babies.

At the Cumberland Infirmary, there was one Christmas Day baby – a boy – born at 9.46am on Christmas Day morning weighing 7lb 7oz.

At West Cumberland Hospital a little girl arrived at 9.30pm.

Five babies were born on New Year’s Day at West Cumberland Hospital. There were three boys and two girls.

