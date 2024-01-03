All passengers have been evacuated after a fire on a Windermere steamer.

It is understood that the fire broke out in the engine room on the Swift steamer around lunchtime.

The fire has since been extinguished and all customers have been evacuated from the vessel.

A spokesman for Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service said the incident is "ongoing".

The steamer is now docked at Brockhole.

