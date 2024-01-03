A man has died after a crash in south Cumbria.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision on the A590 near Gilpin Bridge at about 9am yesterday.

The crash involved a Jaguar car and a delivery van.

The driver of the Jaguar, a man in his 20s from the Leicestershire area, died following the collision.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road was fully reopened by 6pm.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it quoting incident number 26 of 2 January 2024.

You can also phone on 101.

