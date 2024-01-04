Plans to build a solar farm near Kendal look set to get the go ahead in a bid to help a local employer hit environmental targets.

If approved the solar farm would be built near Burneside to provide electricity for the James Cropper paper mill.

A decision on the 3MV solar farm from Ellergreen Estate is to be decided by members of the strategic planning committee for Westmorland and Furness Council on 11 January.

Planning documents say: “The proposal would deliver greater sustainability and energy supply security for Croppers Paper Mill by providing a clean and reliable energy source. This will make a valued contribution towards reducing the business’s carbon emissions and reliance on imported fossil fuels.

“Moreover, the proposal will assist in achieving the company’s ambitions to become carbon neutral by 2030 which, in turn, contributes to the wider aims of the district in striving for carbon neutrality by 2037 in response to the climate emergency.”

The solar farm would be located near Burneside. Credit: LDRS

It is hoped that the renewable energy site will offset 670 tonnes of CO2 each year.

It is believed the planned farm will cover 7.56 hectares of land and be located just north of the James Cropper mill.

A design statement in the planning documents said the farm would help the paper mill respond to the climate crisis, growing energy costs and price instability.

It said: “The priority of the landowner is to take actions now that will ensure the long-term future of the company and set an example to others of how to manage the needs of energy without impacting the earth’s climate.”

Sixteen representations raised concerns about the plans, specifically about the loss of farmland and the farm's visual impact.

Burneside Parish Council supports the application given the climate crisis however has raised concern over the size of the proposed development.

A final decision will be made at a council meeting at Kendal Town Hall next Thursday.