A man has been arrested after sites were shut down following fears he had a firearm.

It follows concerns in the Frizington and Whitehaven areas of West Cumbria on the morning of Thursday 4 January.

Cumbria Police were contacted about a series of phone calls and emails being made or sent to a number of organisations and schools in the area.

The force has now said there is no indication at this point that the individual ever had access to a firearm or was a threat to the public.

A witness at Frizington Primary School, which went into lockdown, said: " I'm fine, school got locked down but it was just a scare.

"Police have put a statement saying no threat to the public."

Cumbria Police said that organisations affected by the incident will be offered reassurance.

Enquiries are ongoing.

