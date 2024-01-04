More than 1,000 arrests have been made in Cumbria as part of a festive crackdown on crime.

Throughout December a number of police operations took place covering themes including drink and drug driving, burglary prevention, violence against women and girls, domestic abuse, targeting wanted people amongst others.

Across the month Cumbria Police made 1,032 arrests and carried out nearly 800 stop and searches. Assistant chief constable Dave Stalker said: “Our officers have worked incredibly hard throughout the festive season to ensure our communities were kept safe and those who committed crime are held to account.

"We increased the number of officers on patrol and on specific operations to ensure that we had sufficient resource to tackle criminality throughout the festive period.

“December is often one of our busiest periods of the year and I am delighted to say that our officers were able to respond quickly to the vast majority of incidents."

He added: "Whilst a significant number of arrests have been made, it is also important to note that the efforts made throughout December will have led to countless crimes being prevented.“

Crime prevention work included neighbourhood policing teams being present in local communities to provide a visible presence, deter criminals and reassure residents.

In the Carlisle and Wigton area Independent Domestic Violence Advisors joined police officers, which mean they could get immediate support from safeguarding experts.

A Christmas crackdown in numbers:

Drink and Drug Driving – Operation Limit

130 people motorists arrested.

70 were arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the limit for drugs

56 arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the limit for alcohol.

Burglary prevention – Operation Themis

68 burglaries were reported during the month, with 53 arrests made

Domestic abuse

90 arrests were made in relation to domestic abuse-related incidents.

Operation Merlin

20 wanted individuals arrested.

Tackling serious and organised crime – Operation Alliance

£425,000 seized by the Road Crime Unit

12 kilos of cannabis seized

Incident attendance

8,128 calls to Cumbria Police received

92.8% of the 2,501 incidents graded as emergency calls (where police attendance was required) responded to within the target response time.

Retail crime

67 people arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

Assistant chief constable Stalker said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout December. Such results are not possible without the public playing their part. Your information is crucial to us investigating and preventing crime.

"By contacting us with information you are making an important contribution which may lead to a criminal being locked up, a victim securing justice or our policing service being able to prevent offence before they have happened.“

Chief constable Rob Carden added: “The work conducted throughout December shows the unwavering commitment our police officers, staff and volunteers have for our communities.

"I hope that this sends a clear message to those who attempt to commit crime in Cumbria; your actions will not be tolerated, and we will do all we can to protect our communities.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…